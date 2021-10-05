Ubisoft Makes Popular AAA Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft has made one of its popular AAA games for free, but only for a limited time. More specifically, Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands can currently be downloaded for free, with no strings attached. That said, the offer isn’t available to everyone. To download the third-person tactical shooter from 2017 for free you’ll have to be on PC. If you’re on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or any other platform, you’re out of luck.

Adding to this, Ubisoft has made Ghost Recon Wildlands Fallen Ghosts DLC free. Unlike the base game, which has only been made free on the Ubisoft Store, the DLC can be downloaded for free on Steam. Further, it’s also free on PSN and the Xbox Store as well. As you would expect, all of this is a limited-time offer that will vanish on October 11.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2017 to commercial success. That said, while the game sold very well, it didn’t review nearly as well, with the PC version coming in with a score of 69 on Metacritic.

“Create a team with up to 3 friends in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and enjoy the ultimate military shooter experience set in a massive, dangerous, and responsive open world,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You can also play PVP in 4v4 class-based, tactical fights: Ghost War. In a near future, Bolivia has fallen into the hands of Santa Blanca, a merciless drug cartel who spread injustice and violence. Their objective: to create the biggest Narco-State in history. Create and fully customize your Ghost, weapons, and gear. Enjoy a total freedom of playstyle. Lead your team and take down the cartel, either solo or with up to three friends.”

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of the game’s 2019 follow-up, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, being made free. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on all things gaming — including not just the latest deals, but the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, previews, interviews, videos, and hot-takes — click here.