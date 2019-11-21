Assassin’s Creed: Gold Announced

✖

Ubisoft has announced a brand new Assassin's Creed experience, dubbed Assassin's Creed Gold, the first Assassin's Creed audio drama coming to Audible sometime next spring. That's right, while Ubisoft is making you wait for the next Assassin's Creed game -- which hasn't been announced yet, but is suspected to release in 2020 -- it does have something coming in the near future for hardcore fans of the long-running series. According to Audible, Assassin's Creed: Gold follows the story of Aliyah Khan, a card shark and hustler who has been dealt a crummy hand in life. Forced to survive through street scams and rely on her street smarts, Aliyah's life is defined by the struggle of simply staying alive and getting by. However, after one bet with a mysterious older man named Gavin Banks goes terribly wrong, her only option is to repay Banks by becoming an assassin. It's during her training for this new role that she learns about the history and centuries-old battle between two groups: Templars and Assassins. But that's not all, Banks has found an illegal form of currency from the Great Recoinage of 1696 with a secret message inscribed on it, and he's going to use Aliyah to find out what it means.

"With a cast of characters beloved the world-over by fans of the franchise, Assassin's Creed: Gold tells a gripping tale of imminent economic collapse, featuring appearances from Warden of the Royal Mint, Isaac Newton, con artist and counterfeiter William Chaloner, blind assassin Omar Khaled and assassin trainer Rose Galloway," reads an official pitch of the product. "Equal parts adrenaline-fueled and thought-provoking, Assassin's Creed: Gold draws a compelling parallel with the financial chaos of Isaac Newton's 17th Century Britain and the economic uncertainty of our more recent history.

The first Assassin’s Creed audio drama, Assassin’s Creed: Gold, will release in Spring 2020 through @audible_com! — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 19, 2019

According to Audible, helping realize the newest clash between Assassins and Templars is a cast full of award winning talent, featuring Riz Ahmed (Emmy-winner, Golden Globe-nominee, The Night Of, Rogue One, Four Lions) in the lead role, as well as Anthony Head (Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Merlin, Little Britain), Danny Wallace (BAFTA Games Award winner, Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, Assassin's Creed III) and Tamara Lawrance (Corvidae, On Chesil Beach) in supporting roles.

At the moment of publishing there's been no word of a precise release date. However, what there has been word of -- in an unofficial capacity -- is the next Assassin's Creed game, which you can read more about right here.