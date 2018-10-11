‘Assassin’s Creed III Remastered’ Details Emerge

We know everyone’s busy enjoying Assassin’s Creed Odyssey at the moment (as you should be), but you may want to make room for some returning favorites, as both Assassin’s Creed III Remastered and Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation Remastered will be here before you know it as part of Odyssey‘s Season Pass. And we’ve just gotten a few details on what fans can expect from the former.

Assassin’s Creed III initially released back in 2012 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Wii U and PC, captivating audiences with its new assassin hero and Americana theme. And soon, it’ll make its way to Xbox One and PS4 in remastered form, and here are the first details on what you can expect when it rolls out next year.

Per this blog entry from Ubisoft, the game is set to release this March. And when it arrives, it’ll have 4K and HDR support for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, as well as PC, along with higher resolution textures, a new lighting rendering system, and other graphic enhancements.

In addition, per some suggestions from the Assassin’s Creed community, there will also be minor gameplay improvements, with “several features being revamped or tweaked,” although the company didn’t get into specifics.

Here’s the full rundown on what players can expect from the game:

Resolution upscale allowing you to play in 4K & HDR on PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and PC, and 1080p on PS4 and Xbox One.

Higher resolution textures

New character models

New lighting rendering system : Physically Based Rendering

Denser crowd, environments and VFX

However, Ubisoft hasn’t said anything about whether the game will be available for separate purchase or not. However, considering that Far Cry 3 Classic initially came out with Far Cry 5 before becoming available separately, it’s looking pretty likely.

An exact release date hasn’t been given yet, but March seems rather appropriate, giving players the time they need to explore Odyssey however they see fit.

There’s no word yet on when Liberation will become available, but sometime before summer 2019 seems likely, and we should have information on what changes will be made to that game soon. Don’t be surprised if they’re similar to Assassin’s Creed III‘s, with 4K/HDR support and enhanced features.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you want to get AC3 and Liberation Remastered, pick up the Deluxe Edition or Season Pass!