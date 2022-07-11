Ubisoft Delists Assassin's Creed Liberation and More Steam Games

Game developer and publisher Ubisoft has begun delisting multiple different video games on PC via Steam. That includes, but is not limited to, Assassin's Creed Liberation HD, an upgraded PC port of the 2012 PlayStation Vita title. A bunch of other Ubisoft titles like Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist and Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands also now indicate that they will be inaccessible come September 1st, though they have not yet been removed from sale on the digital distribution platform.

While the sudden delistings on Steam might have come as a surprise, Ubisoft did previously note earlier this month that it would be shutting down online services for a number of video games. Given the list of impacted video games on Steam, it seems like all of the titles affected were on that list. That said, Ubisoft had previously noted this would take place on September 1st, and it is certainly not yet that date. Those titles like Assassin's Creed Liberation HD and Space Junkies, which were noted as being inaccessible entirely come September 1st, appear to be the ones that have been delisted while the rest simply have notices about the impending online services shutting down.

"We don't take the decision to retire services for older Ubisoft games lightly, and our teams are currently assessing all available options for players who will be impacted when these games' online services are decommissioned on September 1st, 2022," a Ubisoft spokesperson told VG247 in response to questions about the delistings. "We are also working with our partners to update this information across all storefronts, so players will be fully informed about the removal of online services at the point of purchase as well as via our support article where we shared the news."

You can check out the full list of titles that Ubisoft previously announced will have online services decommissioned on September 1st, as well as specific details for each, below:

Anno 2070 : (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

: (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Assassin's Creed II : (PC, PlayStation 3) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

: (PC, PlayStation 3) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Assassin's Creed 3 (2012 Release): (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to downloadable content (DLC) will be unavailable. (PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

(2012 Release): (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to downloadable content (DLC) will be unavailable. (PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Assassin's Creed Brotherhood : (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable. (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

: (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable. (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Assassin's Creed Liberation HD : (PC) – You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

: (PC) – You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable. Assassin's Creed Revelations : (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) – You will be unable to play multiplayer or use online features.

: (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) – You will be unable to play multiplayer or use online features. Driver San Francisco : (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable. (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

: (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable. (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Far Cry 3 (2012 Release): (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable. (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

(2012 Release): (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable. (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Ghost Recon Future Soldier : (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) – The multiplayer for the game will be unavailable. To play the solo campaign, you will have to set your console into offline mode.

: (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) – The multiplayer for the game will be unavailable. To play the solo campaign, you will have to set your console into offline mode. Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands : (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

: (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable. Rayman Legends : (PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360) You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

: (PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360) You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Silent Hunter 5 : (PC) – You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable.

: (PC) – You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable. Space Junkies : (PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus)) – As a multiplayer only title, you will be unable to play the game going forward.

: (PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus)) – As a multiplayer only title, you will be unable to play the game going forward. Splinter Cell: Blacklist : (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) – You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

: (PC) – You will be unable to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) – You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. ZombiU (Wii U) – You will be unable to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

