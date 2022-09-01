Assassin's Creed Mirage Leak Reveals First Images

A new leak associated with Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the reported title of the next entry in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure series, has given us a glimpse of what the game will look like. While Ubisoft itself has yet to confirm that Mirage is a real game, numerous leaks have suggested that the title will be announced later this month at an Assassin's Creed-focused event that the publisher is holding. Prior to that formal reveal, though, we've now got a better idea of what Assassin's Creed Mirage will actually look like.

As of this morning, new images associated with Assassin's Creed Mirage have been circling on the internet. The pictures themselves are said to stem from the Ubisoft Store and give us a look at the title and protagonist from Mirage. This leak, in particular, also seems to be associated with a DLC chapter from the game entitled "The Forty Thieves Quest." While details are still sparse, the character at the center of this image from Assassin's Creed Mirage also has a lot more in common with some of the original protagonists in the series. Notably, this is due to the white, hooded robes and the hidden blade attached to their left wrist.

You can view the images for yourself below:

In all likelihood, this leak tied to Assassin's Creed Mirage is legitimate purely because it stemmed from Ubisoft itself. This also isn't the first time that Ubisoft has leaked details of its own games prior to formal reveals, either. Within the past couple of years alone, Ubisoft has spilled the beans with Assassin's Creed Origins, Skull & Bones, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, and numerous other titles. Clearly, this trend is continuing once again with Mirage.

When it comes to the proper reveal of Mirage, we should likely learn more next week. Ubisoft is planning to hold a new event on September 10th in which it will share more information about the future of Assassin's Creed. At that time, Assassin's Creed Mirage will likely be shown off for the first time with a new trailer, and potentially a release window.

Until then, what do you think of Mirage based on what we have now seen via this leak? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]