Assassin's Creed Fans Beyond Excited for New Netflix Series
Netflix shocked everyone this morning with the announcement that they were developing an Assassin's Creed series, and as you might imagine, it didn't take long for fans to start flipping out about the possibilities. There are so many Assassins and time periods to work with in the franchise, and the mix of the past and modern-day also opens up intriguing possibilities. This was also true of the feature film adaptation as well though, and that released to mixed reviews and not much else at the box office. The games show no sign of stopping though, and with Valhalla right around the corner the hype is as big as it's ever been, and you can check out some of the best reactions to the news starting on the next slide.
"We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for," said Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix. "From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy."
You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.
"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."
Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X during this year's holiday season.
Oh Hell Yes
Many fans are definitely in on this new adaptation of the franchise.
Oh Hell Yes to Assassin's Creed on Netflix ❤❤❤❤— Donny D (@DonnyD47129674) October 27, 2020
I Like It
Sometimes a GIF is the best way to deliver your reaction, and Parks and Recreation is always a go-to.
Netflix is developing a live-action Assassin’s Creed series.— Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) October 27, 2020
I LIKE IT. https://t.co/QcLF9P30r1 pic.twitter.com/k21nJYiy0D
Bingo Card
Some are more floored that it's happening than anything and did not see this coming.
An Assassin's Creed Netflix series was not on my 2020 bingo card, I must admit https://t.co/BnPtmMS77l— Swindy (@Swindyyyy) October 27, 2020
Better On TV
The comparisons to the previous movie adaptation have already started, and one fan thinks this was always going to be better as a show.
It's going to be way better than the movie I always thought assassin's creed would be better as a tv show than movie.— ForOurKing#wakandaforever (@WildJokerKing) October 27, 2020
Fire
Some fans are flipping out, and 3 fire emojis isn't enough fire for one tweet!
AN ASSASSIN'S CREED SERIES IS COMING TO NETFLIX MAMA!October 27, 2020
About Time
Other fans agree that the series is better in a TV format than a movie format.
About time someone realized that Assassin’s Creed would best work as a live action series instead of a movie. https://t.co/aQIkloZ5lc— Sean James (@SeanJ8) October 27, 2020
After Witcher
Fans are hopeful thanks to what Netflix did with The Witcher, so here's hoping they have another hit on their hands.
After what they've done with The Witcher, I am 10,000% here for this.
The universe of Assassin's Creed is ideal for premium TV. https://t.co/WDpj0bbPTf— Will 'MisterWoodhouse' Kavanagh (@mistahwoodhouse) October 27, 2020
Even When It's Bad
One fan is excited, and probably will be even if it's bad.
Assassin's Creed will just always be one of those things I truly love even when it's bad.
I loved the mediocre movie.
I'll almost certainly love this.
Just.....it could easily be so, so bad.— Matthew (@Thirteen_QM) October 27, 2020
"Assassin's Creed will just always be one of those things I truly love even when it's bad.
