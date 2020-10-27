Assassin's Creed Fans Beyond Excited for New Netflix Series

Netflix shocked everyone this morning with the announcement that they were developing an Assassin's Creed series, and as you might imagine, it didn't take long for fans to start flipping out about the possibilities. There are so many Assassins and time periods to work with in the franchise, and the mix of the past and modern-day also opens up intriguing possibilities. This was also true of the feature film adaptation as well though, and that released to mixed reviews and not much else at the box office. The games show no sign of stopping though, and with Valhalla right around the corner the hype is as big as it's ever been, and you can check out some of the best reactions to the news starting on the next slide.

"We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for," said Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix. "From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy."

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X during this year's holiday season.

Are you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!