The Next ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Could Be Viking-Themed

Could the Asssassin’s Creed series be leaving the sunny Mediterranean Sea and be heading north to the snowy and cold lands of the Vikings? Well, a new Easter egg in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 seems to suggest as much. More specifically, a new Easter egg has been discovered in the looter-shooter that features a poster of a Norse god holding up the Apple of Eden from the Assassin’s Creed series. Now, normally, this would be chalked up to being nothing more than an Easter egg, but given that Ubisoft has teased its games in this fashion in the past, seems to suggest there is something to this.

That said, the notion that the next Assassin’s Creed will be Vikings-themed goes against a previous leak that claimed the series was heading back to Italy. Of course, this leak could be inaccurate. On the other side of the coin, who knows if there is anything to this Easter egg. Even if it’s a tease about the future of the Assassin’s Creed series, it doesn’t mean a Vikings-theme is coming with the next release. This could be a tease for a farther out Assassin’s Creed game. And when you consider there’s still some unfinished business in the Mediterranean, it seems hard to believe Ubisoft is going to drop it all and head north. But who knows. Unfortunately, all we can do at this point is speculate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If recent reports and leaks are to be believed, then the Assassin’s Creed series won’t be returning until 2020, and rather Watch Dogs 3 will release in its place this fall. If that’s the case, then it’s likely the next installment in the beloved and long-running Ubisoft series will be a cross-gen release.

Personally, I wouldn’t mind a Vikings-themed Assassin’s Creed, but I much rather the series head to feudal Japan, which hasn’t been tapped into as much as Viking lore, and which I believe fits the series better.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Where do you want to see Assassin’s Creed head to next?

Source: Prima Games

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!