Two Assassin’s Creed Games For Nintendo Switch Leaked

It looks like not one, but two Assassin’s Creed games are coming to Nintendo Switch, and could be revealed very soon. More specifically, The Console Club, a popular retailer out of Greece, claims via their listings that both Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue Remastered are coming to the Nintendo console, which already has seen one Assassin’s Creed game added to it earlier this year, Assassin’s Creed III Remastered. The retailer doesn’t divulge a ton of pertinent information, but it does reveal the most salient bit: a release date. If the retailer is to be believed, the games will release on December 6, which is a Tuesday. In other words, the date checks out.

As you may remember, this is basically how Assassin’s Creed Remastered III for Nintendo Switch leaked, so there’s some precedent for Ubisoft’s announcements being undercut by a retailer jumping the gun.

That all said, there’s a Nintendo Direct tomorrow at 6 p.m. EST, a 40-minute long, which is almost as long as the E3 Direct. Suffice to say, there will be plenty of news, meaning there’s a good chance we will hear about both of these games tomorrow. Meanwhile, as you wait for said Direct, you can read more about each game, below:

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag:

“The year is 1715. Pirates rule the Caribbean and have established their own lawless Republic where corruption, greediness and cruelty are commonplace. Among these outlaws is a brash young captain named Edward Kenway. His fight for glory has earned him the respect of legends like Blackbeard, but also drawn him into the ancient war between Assassins and Templars, a war that may destroy everything the pirates have built. Welcome to the Golden Age of Piracy.”

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered:

“18th century, North America. Amidst the chaos and violence of the French and Indian War, Shay Patrick Cormac, a fearless young member of the Brotherhood of Assassin’s, undergoes a dark transformation that will forever shape the future of the American colonies. After a dangerous mission gone tragically wrong, Shay turns his back on the Assassins who, in response, attempt to end his life. Cast aside by those he once called brothers, Shay sets out on a mission to wipe out all who turned against him and ultimately become the most feared Assassin hunter in history.

Introducing Assassin’s Creed Rogue, the darkest chapter in the Assassin’s Creed franchise yet. As Shay, you will experience the slow transformation from Assassin to Assassin Hunter. Follow your own creed and set off on an extraordinary journey through New York City, the wild river valley, and far away to the icy cold waters of the North Atlantic in pursuit of your ultimate goal – bringing down the Assassins for good.”