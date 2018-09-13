‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Devs Confirm Atlantis DLC

Earlier this year, there was a big rumor circulating about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and a mythical Atlantis DLC. Now we finally have confirmation with a brand new video detailing the road map ahead for the upcoming title — and yes, that includes the famed lost city of Atlantis!

Ubisoft took to their blog to outline the road ahead for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey alongside the video at the top of the article. Their big reveal not only included how the episodic adventures will work — similarly to that of Origins — but also official confirmation of the highly desired Atlantis narrative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Odyssey’s first major piece of story-based post-launch content, Legacy of the First Blade, introduces players to the first person to ever use the Hidden Blade, forever altering history. Launching in December, Legacy of the First Blade will reveal more about the history that led to the formation of the Assassins. Then, in spring 2019, The Fate of Atlantis, the second story arc, will set players against mythic creatures while they uncover the mysteries of the fabled sunken city of Atlantis. Each story arc will launch as a series of episodic adventures, with new episodes releasing approximately every six weeks,” the post read.

We also get our first look at the cover art for the Atlantis adventure in the video above! This confirmation is exciting because when the initial rumor hit the internet, fans were immediately enthralled with the idea of the franchise taking a more magical approach. It’s not far-fetched for the series, especially when looking at how Origins took on gods, and it’s a storyline not often explored in video games.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will have players become a legendary Spartan. For the first time in the franchise’s history, players can choose from a female or male protagonist: Kassandra or Alexios. This entry into the series will bring a lot of firsts for the games and both long-time fans and newbies alike can enjoy what new adventure awaits.

The latest in the Assassin’s Creed line drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on Oct. 5th.