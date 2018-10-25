‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Now Lets You Recruit ‘Origins’ Star Bayek

If you’ve been looking to add some new faces to your army in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, you might want to be on the lookout for a rather familiar face.

Ubisoft has announced that you can now recruit the mighty Bayek from Assassin’s Creed Origins to join your squad. But, there’s a catch to how you add him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not that laborious a task, however. All you need to do is visit the Ubisoft Club (which you can register for fairly easy) and redeem the character for 40 points. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to recruit him for the Adrestia. Check out the tweet below for the link on where to get this done:

Will the Aegean ever know peace? Unlock this all-new @UbisoftClub reward to add Bayek as a Lieutenant for #AssassinsCreedOdyssey‘s Adrestia — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) October 23, 2018

Bayek joins the previously added Edie Frye (well, a version of her for the ages) from Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, who can also join your crew. Soon it’ll be a group of all-stars. Is Altair next? Or maybe Ezio?

On top of that, Ubisoft has finally set an event live within the game after some technical delays. The Black Wind Epic Ship event is officially underway, giving you the chance to snag the bounty, track down the ship and blow it to smithereens. Once you do so, you’ll score a loft XP bonus, along with some Orichalcum and a new ship customization so you can make things look all spiffy.

And if that weren’t enough, well, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is loaded with content already, including hours’ worth of missions and one of the best stories we’ve seen in the series in years. So, yeah, you’re going to be busy for a while. But now you can take Bayek with you, and for some, that’ll make all the difference.

Check out Assassin’s Creed Odyssey now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. While you’re at it, make sure you pick up Assassin’s Creed Origins as well, if you want to see where Bayek got his start!