Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Reveals New Mega Evolution of Original Gen-1 Pokemon

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak has surfaced online, revealing a new Mega Evolution for an original Gen-1 Pokemon that will debut in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel when it releases later this year on Switch and Switch 2. As an original Gen-1 Pokemon, we are talking about a Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue. And in this case, we are talking about a Pokemon that has not changed much over the years nor received a lot of love from Game Freak.

The new leak has been making the rounds across the Internet, and been shared by many Pokemon news accounts, including Centro Leaks. And the leak shows Mega Starmie, which has not been officially revealed by developer Game Freak. That said, while Starmie is set to get a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the Mega Evolution doesn’t change much about the Pokemon’s design.

Starmie, for those that don’t know, is a Water meets Psychic type that evolves from Staryu. And it is the final evolution in a two-Pokemon evolutionary chain. It’s not particularly powerful or particularly popular, but it is one of the original 151 Pokemon, which makes it notable and recognizable for many. It also was a prominent Misty Pokemon in the original run of the anime.

Mega Starmie



Of course, like any leak, this new one should be taken with a grain of salt. The image above is not an official image. That said, it has been verified to be real by more than one Pokemon insider.

At the moment of publishing, neither Game Freak nor The Pokemon Company nor Nintendo have commented on this leak and the speculation that has erupted from it. Typically, none of the trio above comments on leaks so we do not expect this to change. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to release sometime later this year via Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. For more coverage on the upcoming Pokemon game — including all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A news, all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A deals — click here.