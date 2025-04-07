PS1 RPG Remasters Confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2 Launch

A classic PS1 RPG and its sequel have been confirmed as Nintendo Switch 2 launch games. In other words, they will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop on June 5 the moment the new Nintendo console releases. The former, the first game, hails from 1996, or at least this is when it came to North America. It actually released a year earlier in Japan. And then its sequel followed in 1999, though again it technically debuted a year earlier in Japan only in 1998.

The pair of RPGs specifically are Suikoden and its sequel, Suikoden II, both of which come from Konami. It is not the original 90s versions that have been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2 though, but rather the recent remaster of the two games — Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars — which released back on March 5 of this year to an 81 on Metacritic.

For those that don’t know, the remaster includes new screen effects that improve graphics, new updated character drawings from the original creator, various sound improvements, and new game features such as a dialogue log, auto-battle, and double-speed battles.

As for the originals, Suikoden is an RPG that debuted the series of the same name back in 1995/1996. At the time, it garnered an 82 on GameRankings. And while it did well enough to spawn a series, it was fairly niche even back in the 90s during its height. In the modern era, the series is even more niche.

As for Suikoden II, it garnered the same review aggregate score, and got its own follow-up, Suikoden III, a PS2 game released in 2002. This third game is not included in the collection though.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is available on Nintendo Switch, so it is not very surprising to see it migrating to Nintendo Switch 2. It is unclear if there will be any differences between these two versions.

