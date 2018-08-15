Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Concept Art Reveals Stunning Hero Outfits We All Want

We’re getting closer and closer to the highly anticipated release of Assassins’ Creed Odyssey — and for good reason! The team did an incredible rework to how the game plays overall, making it the ultimate RPG experience. From being able to choose to play as a male or female, to the inclusion of that amazing dialogue wheel for the first time ever, to the ability to experience multiple endings — Odyssey promises to be a wild ride.

With the two protagonists to choose from and real-time relationships being possible in-game, players will be spending even more time than normal paying attention to the character they are playing as. It’s because of that detail that these two new pieces of concept art have us drooling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sneak peek comes courtesy of Reddit via an issue of Game Informer magazine. There’s a red one and a blue one and considering how the popular joke lately is about how Assassin’s Creed is more like Mass Effect than Mass Effect right now, the Renegade/Paragon colour scheme irony is not lost on me.

The red version Concept from game informer of one of Alexio’s outfits can be found here with an overall primitive feel to the armor’s design. We didn’t get a chance to see Kassandra in some sweet concept armor, but more will be revealed closer to launch day.

We’ve already met both protagonists, Kassandra and Alexios, but now we’ve got another look at Kassandra — at least as far as her importance goes. In a Reddit AMA earlier this year, creative director Jonathan Dumont answered quite a few fan questions about the upcoming game, including the endings, the characters, and even the biomes. With two protagonists, many were wondering which one is the “canon,” the choice cemented in the “true” lore behind games. With Mass Effect, it was John Shepard, but with Assassin’s Creed, their “canon character” is Kassandra!

“Yes, there will be a canon [story, which is] represented by the novel. It features Kassandra and her journey. But in the game you decide your path, there is no right or wrong way,” Dumont said. But just as he mentioned, what’s “canon” doesn’t have to affect how you view the game. There is a choice for a reason — the Odyssey story is what you as the player choose to make it regardless of subsequent media that may follow in the form of novels and comics.

The adventure begins for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on Oct. 5th. You can also learn more about exactly the romance options work with our previous coverage right here from when we got our hands on the game back in June!

What do think about the revamped series with even more RPG aspects? Which protagonist are you looking forward to playing as the most? Let us know all of your thoughts on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and what we know so far in the comment section below!