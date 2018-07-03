Assassin’s Creed Odyssey DLC Content May Have Leaked From a Ubisoft Survey, Including Magic

We’ve been learning a lot about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey since its big reveal during E3 2018. From romance options, to that incredible dialogue wheel – even how the ending changes based on player choices made throughout the journey. It’s been a phenomenal ride learning more thus far, but it appears the latest knowledge bomb doesn’t come from an interview – but a leak instead.

Thanks to a recent survey from Ubisoft, we’ve got a pretty clear idea at how they are planning to keep the latest title alive. Much like Assassin’s Creed Origins and it’s continued journey through subsequent expansions, Odyssey looks to operate in much of the same way. From the looks of it, seen in the tweet below, it appears that we’ll be getting a new playable character, episodic missions, and even an all new story completely set during a different time. Check it out:

New Ubisoft survey suggests the type of content of the #AssassinsCreed Odyssey season pass, including a new playable character, episodic story missions and a story set in an entirely different era. Could there hope for a Bayek & Aya story in Odyssey DLC? https://t.co/7d6IPkTnkf pic.twitter.com/PUHXLAu6pe — The Codex (@TheCodexNetwork) July 3, 2018

In case you can’t see it, or the tweet is removed for some reason, here are the bullet points covered in the survey:

A new storyline set in a new area

New missions played in the same world as the main game

A pack of Helix Credits

A DLC that lets me expand my character’s progressions (higher level, new gear, new abilities)

Exclusive perks for season pass members

Early access to DLC

Weekly episodic story missions with established and/or new characters

A DLC that focuses on an entirely new character with its own progression system

New gear and equiptment

A new mode that introduces elements generally not seen in an Assassin’s Creed game (e.g. magic, mythical creatures)

Exclusive items

New abilities that do not exist in the main game

Between the possible inclusion of magic and episodic story missions, it certainly seems like Ubisoft is going all out on their promise to deliver something new – something players will remember.

I recently got my hands on the title and I can say that I was very much enthralled with Kassandra’s character and I can’t wait to learn more about her! You can learn even more about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with our community hub here with all of the latest and greatest in AC news! As far as the game itself, Odyssey releases on October 5th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC!

