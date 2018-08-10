Assassin’s Creed Odyssey ESRB Rating Boasts Dismemberment and Sexual Mischief

We’re getting closer and closer to the highly anticipated release of Assassins’ Creed Odyssey! And for good reason! The team did an incredible rework to how the game plays overall, making it the ultimate RPG experience. From being able to choose to play as a male or female, to the inclusion of that amazing dialogue wheel for the first time ever – even the ability to experience multiple endings, Odyssey promises to be a wild ride. Now we’ve got an even closer look at what’s in store thanks to the newly released (and juicy) ESRB rating.

The newly unveiled rating promises blood, dismemberment, and some naughty naughty times. Not surprising, given that one of the reworks involves the protagonist being able to choose who they romance. As a part of making the protag seem more human and the player having a deeper connection with them, sex would naturally play into that romance arc.

“This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of siblings Alexios or Kassandra,” boasts the rating, “mercenaries on a quest for vengeance. As players explore an open-world environment in Ancient Greece, they interact with characters, infiltrate enemy bases and strongholds, and kill human enemies.”

The rating then goes into talking about the different weapon types used to kill characters in-game, including a heavy focus on melee-combat, i.e: dismemberment. Mauling, throwing characters off of cliffs, and more are also used as tactical advantages for the story’s overall completion.

“The game contains instances of sexual material: characters kissing and caressing before the screen fades to black (sex is implied, though never shown); dialogue referencing sex and prostitution (e.g. ‘Anything goes in the sex andron’; ‘That is love, this is commerce. What are you into?’); a character hearing sexual moaning sounds behind a door. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in the game.”

So pretty much, it sounds awesome. That’s the gist I got, at least.

The adventure beings for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on October 5th. You can also learn more about exactly the romance options work with our previous coverage right here from when we got our hands on the game back in June!

What do think about the revamped series with even more RPG aspects? Which protagonist are you look forward to playing as the most? Let us know all of your thoughts on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and what we know so far in the comment section below!