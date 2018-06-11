Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gameplay Footage Revealed

Ubisoft’s E3 2018 conference may be over, but we’re still mulling over all of the epic reveals that made their way center stage. Now that we’re done drooling over that initial cinematic reveal for the next entry into the Assassin’s Creed franchise, it’s time to look at what kind of gameplay experience Odyssey has to offer interested fans.

There are some incredible “firsts” for the series, including players being given the option to play a male or a female during their journey. Both have the same backstory, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on any key story elements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another interesting addition to the game series is the implementation of dialogue wheels, not unlike amazing games such as the Mass Effect trilogy, or even Fallout. Players can choose which route they will take – do you want to play the hero? Or the merciless mercenary? The choice is yours but those choices do impact the world around you – so be careful!

As a huge RPG lover myself, seeing these additions is huge because it’s yet another way we can fully immerse ourselves into the world created for us to enjoy. Taking to ancient Greece, set before the events of Origins, this game predates the brotherhood and divulges the secrets of the First Civilization and how the progression began to what we ultimately know now as the Creed.

To keep that RPG blood flowing, that classic feel of the role playing game genre also continues with how the combat and gear upgrades are shown. In the video above, we get to see how upgrades truly matter and that golden pot at the end of a long grind. The skill trees are also paramount for this RPG feel as well, making it critical for players to really put thought into what sort of game experience they want to partake in.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC October 5th.

For more about the game:

Become a Legendary Spartan Hero

Embark on your journey from humble beginnings to living legend as Alexios or Kassandra. Customize your gear, upgrade your abilities, and personalize your ship on your path to becoming a Spartan hero.

Ancient Greece Awaits

From the heights of snowy mountain peaks to the depths of the Aegean Sea, explore an entire country full of untamed environments and cities at the peak of Greece’s Golden Age. Unexpected encounters will breathe life into your story as you meet colorful characters, battle vicious mercenaries, and more.

Choose Your Own Path

Your decisions shape the world around you with over 30 hours of choice dialogue and multiple game endings. Experience a living, dynamic world that constantly evolves and reacts to your every decision.

Fight Epic Battles

Show off your extraordinary warrior abilities and shift the tides of battle during one of the deadliest conflicts of the time, the Peloponnesian War. Charge into epic clashes between Sparta and Athens in big battles pitting 150v150 soldiers against each other.

Sail Across the Aegean Sea

Find uncharted locations, uncover hidden treasures, or fight your way through entire fleets in naval battles. Customize the look of your ship, upgrade weaponry to suit your strengths, and recruit crew members with unique perks, tailoring naval combat to your style.

A Land of Myths and Legends

Discover a world rich with myths and legends. From ancient rituals to famed statues, come face to face with Greece’s legendary figures and discover the true nature of mythological beasts like Medusa and the Minotaur.