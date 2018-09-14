‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Goes Gold

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has officially gone gold just a few short weeks before the completely overhauled game releases to the masses.

The official Twitter account took posted the good news earlier today with a heartfelt note, reading, “We hope you’ll be enjoying playing the game as much as we did developing it and can’t wait to see which paths you’ll choose.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

#AssassinsCreedOdyssey has gone gold!! 🍾🎉 We hope you’ll be enjoying playing the game as much as we did developing it and can’t wait to see which paths you’ll choose.



Your Odyssey starts on October 5. pic.twitter.com/Nj0EwQjdsj — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 14, 2018

There are a lot of reasons for fans of the franchise, and newcomers as well, to be excited for the good news. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will take players to Ancient Greece for an ancient tale that predates every other game in the series. Not only is the narrative new, but how the game itself operates as well.

For the first time ever players can choose between a male or female protagonist, Alexios or Kassandra. In addition to choosing your own hero, the ability to engage with NPCs on a deeper level is also available bringing with it another first for the franchise: the Dialogue Wheel. Pair that with insurmountable consequences possible based on the choices players make in-game, and this RPG experience will be one for the ages.

We also recently learned the road map for the game, including episodic adventures fans can partake in, as well as a storyline DLC that will take players to the lost city of Atlantis! There will be so much to enjoy when Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on Oct. 5th!

Interested in learning even more? We recently got our hands on eight whole hours of the open world adventure and recently talked about how the new Exploration Mode is a complete game changer!

At the end of the day, the Exploration Mode offers yet another way to feel rewarded by the game play experience. It’s exciting and a very adventurous way to pursue the traversing journey. You can read our full breakdown with our previous coverage here!