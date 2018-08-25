Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Debuts New Video Showing Off the Beauty of Ancient Greece

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is almost here and it brings with it many firsts for the series as a whole. With different romance options available, a full-scale dialogue wheel, being able to choose your protagonist – even being able to dictate how the story ends – there is a lot for long-time fans and newbies alike to be excited for.

The world of Odyssey will be massive, as we’ve already seen, but the latest video from Ubisoft shows off that it’s not just an open world of nothing. No, this expansive world to journey through will transport players back to ancient Greece – a land of beauty, philosophy, and intrigue. The trailer up top is the latest episode of the Behind the Odyssey series and gives fans the perfect chance to see what adventures await.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a huge RPG lover myself, seeing all of these new additions and expansive world to thoroughly explore is huge because it’s yet another way we can fully immerse ourselves into the world created for us to enjoy. Taking to ancient Greece, set before the events of Origins, this game predates the brotherhood and divulges the secrets of the First Civilization and how the progression began to what we ultimately know now as the Creed.

“Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, an inspiring adventure where you must forge your destiny and define your own path in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds as you experience a rich and ever-changing world shaped by your decisions,” boasts the game’s official description and honestly? We can’t wait to dive right in!

The adventure begins when Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC October 5th.

Are you excited to explore Greece? What are you most excited for when it comes to all of the new features Ubisoft added to make the franchise even better? Sound off with your thoughts, hopes, concerns, and suggestions in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

Feel like geeking out over Assassin’s Creed? You can find the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.