Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Tests Your Morals With a Mercenary System

The forthcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is taking some interesting new directions for the series, from offering two different playable heroes to dialogue choices that could very well change the tone of your missions. But if that’s not enough, the game will also include an interesting system that will put your morals to the test.

Game Informer recently discussed a new Mercenary system that will be implemented into the game, one that fans of Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor may be familiar with.

“In Assassin’s Creed Origins, the player character Bayek was hunted by powerful enemies throughout his journey. Bayek was a threat to the pharaoh Ptolemy, and the ruler sent his private guards, the Phylakes, to track Bayek down and snuff out his life. It was a fun way to add an additional threat layer to the game, and when that signature horn blew, players knew they were in for a tough fight. Once all 10 were killed, Bayek was rewarded with a slick new outfit – and that was it, basically. In Odyssey, Ubisoft Quebec is taking that kernel of an idea and exploding it,” the article reads.

“Without a strict code to follow, you’re much freer in the world. You can choose to steal, slaughter livestock, and go on murderous rampages. ‘Let’s say you’re going around the world and you’re a s—head,’ says creative director Jonathan Dumont, ‘It’s your choice, but there are consequences.” If you commit crimes, a bounty will be placed on your head. And when mercenaries appear to collect, that’s when the real fun begins.’

Ah, but there’s a price to pay, since there are 50 mercenaries within the game. “It’s endless Phylakes,” Dumont explains. “And some have bears.”

But there are options available. You can pay a fine and have them back off you (at least for a while), or you can do it the assassin way and challenge them. But that doesn’t mean instant death. “If a mercenary is pursuing me throughout the world, you know what, I want to show respect for that guy and keep him,” Dumont says. “You can do that.” You do end up with their gear, at least. So you have that going for you.

But the Game Informer editor warns that killing the mercenaries currently after you doesn’t solve your problems. “Don’t think you can simply massacre your way through all 50 and call it a day. The Mediterranean is a lucrative place to be, and more mercs will arrive to take the place of the fallen. As you eliminate the competition – by recruiting or killing them – you’ll work your way up the rankings. Each ranking tier has special benefits, such as getting discounts at vendors and smiths.”

Needless to say, you’ve got your work cut out for you.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

