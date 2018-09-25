‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Launch Trailer Revealed, “Choose Your Fate”

Ubisoft has just released their brand new launch trailer for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey title dropping later this week.

We already know that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is bringing a whole lot of “new” to the franchise. RPG-driven dialogue wheel has made its grand appearance, as well as choosing between a male or a female protagonist, and chosen (and woo’d) romance options. Assassin’s Creed appears to be in touch with their inner BioWare and just like their famous franchises such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Odyssey too will have resounding consequences regarding player-made choices.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the video above, you can see how choice will affect the overall story. Whether Kassandra is your Spartan, or Alexios – there will be severe consequences to many of the choices in-game. Like the RPGs this game is setting up to replicate, every decision matters – though the consequences may not appear until much later in the game.

Ubisoft Narrative Director Mel MacCoubrey talked about the wide spectrum of emotion during a recent sit down with EDGE Magazine. She told the publication, “A lot of AAA games take themselves very seriously, and it’s the same grimdark tone throughout. It’s stretched out, but in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey you have these huge moments of emotion, of euphoria and depression.”

We recently had a chance to sit down with MacCoubrey ourselves earlier this month where she echoes a similar sentiment about how this experience is one that is wholly human, despite the more mythical aspects that were later revealed.

The topic of dialogue and emotive responses has been previously talked about here at ComicBook with our earlier coverage regarding how hilarious the story was at times.

Ubisoft also revealed earlier this year about the many different romance options our protagonists can choose from. That alone was pretty amazing, especially from a totally immersive RPG standpoint, but the freedom of dialogue was even better. When I got a chance to play, my Kassandra was a force to be reckoned with, one that did not shoulder the burden of consequence lightly.

Players can choose to pick the more heroic dialogue options, or the more godlike. For those familiar with BioWare’s Mass Effect series, I would liken it to that of Renegade vs. Paragon. You could play the compassionate hero, or the ruthless Spartan – or hover in that middle ground and throw in some hilarious one-liners for good measure.

“Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, an inspiring adventure where you must forge your destiny and define your own path in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds as you experience a rich and ever-changing world shaped by your decisions,” boasts the game’s official description and honestly? We can’t wait to dive right in!

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops on October 2nd for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4.