Steam Makes Sci-Fi Game 100% Free for 72 Hours

A Steam game that is normally locked behind a purchase is now free for all PC gamers. Those on Steam Deck, unfortunately, will find that compatibility is listed as “Unsupported.” It is still worth adding to the library, in case Steam Deck support is ever added, but considering the various context this is unlikely. Meanwhile, those on PC who are interested in the offer have until April 23 at 1:00 pm ET to redeem it. After this, the PC game will revert to its normal price.

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More specifically, for roughly the next 72 hours, PC gamers can claim Pilgrim Adventures and GrabTheGames sci-fi adventure game, Sentience: The Android’s Tale, for free, saving $5 in the process. For those unfamiliar with this game, it’s a smaller release that was released back in 2017, and according to Steam User Reviews, it’s pretty good. To this end, after 115 user reviews, it has an 87% approval rating.

“A Nice Point-and-Click Adventure”

“A nice point-and-click adventure with a great soundtrack and an engaging story,” reads one of the game’s user reviews in question. Another user review adds, “Loved it. A fun thought-provoking sci-fi with a dozen different endings to choose from.”

A third user review further praises the game and its choice system: “This is one of the only games I’ve ever finished and then immediately played through again, making different choices. A lot of games claim to let you make your own choices about how the story will go; I think this one goes further than most in how true that really is. Great script and solid characters, as well.”

As the Steam user reviews above point out, Sentience: The Android’s Tale is an RPG maker game with multiple endings. In the game, you play as an android and are quickly faced with the question of whether or not to be obedient or to follow your own will. Over the course of the game, you will interact with twenty-four different colonists stationed and long-stranded on the borderworld of Akritas.

Those who do decide to check out the sci-fi game that it is free on Steam should expect a runtime of about five to ten hours; however, as noted, there is a lot of replayability built into the game through its choice system and multiple endings, which means it’s easy to double or triple this amount. Meanwhile, if this free Steam game doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is there are more available right now.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.