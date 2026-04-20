One of Gaming’s Most Important Platformers Was Released 44 Years Ago Today

One of the most influential and important platformers was released 44 years ago today, and it’s hard to imagine the genre without it. Platformers have been around for a long time, going back to the genre’s earliest days in arcades. The first game widely recognized as a platformer is Nintendo’s Donkey Kong, which absolutely changed gaming forever and saved Nintendo from financial ruin. It also established the basis of what a platformer was, and that template informed game developers for decades. One important game from that golden age came out less than a year after Donkey Kong’s debut, and it just turned 44.

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On April 20, 2026, Pitfall! for the Atari 2600 turned 44. The game is one of the best-selling on the console, having sold more than 4 million units during the Atari 2600’s life. It comes in fourth after Pac-Man, Space Invaders, and Donkey Kong. Pitfall! is unlike any of the platformers released before it found its way onto the Atari 2600, and it used every byte of space on the cartridge to pack in as much data as possible. The game features a total of 255 horizontally connected screens that take up only 50 bytes of ROM, which was impressive for the time.

Pitfall! Launched 44 Years Ago on the Atari 2600

Image courtesy of Activision

By today’s standards of 3D platformers, virtual reality, and everything else, Pitfall! isn’t an impressive game. Still, you have to view it in the context of its release, because in 1982, platformers were new, and so were home video game consoles like the Atari 2600. It arrived in only the 2nd console generation, so we’re talking about the beginning of home gaming, and Pitfall! was an impressive achievement. The gameplay required the player to guide Pitfall Harry through various stages in search of treasure. There’s a 20-minute timer, and various enemies and hazards you need to avoid with only three lives to your name.

On this date in 1982 Activision released the video game "Pitfall!" for the Atari 2600.



BITE-SIZED FACT | The game is one of the best-selling on the Atari 2600, with over four million copies sold. #80s pic.twitter.com/ljrPqJJNkG — Bite-Sized Nostalgia (@landofthe80s) April 20, 2026

It’s the first game to feature a swinging mechanic, allowing Harry to literally swing via a vine over crocodile-infested water. This offered a more dynamic way to play than simply jumping over an obstacle. If you enjoy swinging around Manhattan in Marvel’s Spider-Man, you can thank David Crane for programming the first game to feature something similar back in 1982. Granted, Pitfall!’s influence stretches beyond swinging about, as it showed that platformer games could also be full-fledged adventures. Where Donkey Kong introduced a story, Pitfall! was all about an adventure that the player guides the character through.

In many ways, Pitfall! Pioneered both the platformer and adventure genres, helping to push developers to come up with more dynamic mechanics and movement options to keep things interesting. Adding hidden items and puzzles was a natural evolution of Pitfall!’s design, and its influence can be seen in everything from Tomb Raider and Uncharted to Super Mario Bros. and Castlevania. Even modern indie titles like Spelunky owe a debt of gratitude to Pitfall!, as it has influenced designers for decades. On its 44th birthday, take a moment and relive the early ‘80s classic on Meatfighter, where it’s fully playable as a browser game for free!

Did you play Pitfall! on the Atari 2600 back in the day? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!