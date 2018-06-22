Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Naval Combat Details Revealed

One cool aspect that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will have going for it this October is the return of naval combat, and being able to blast enemies out of the water with the help of your ship. And thanks to the Assassin’s Creed Twitter page, we’ve gotten some new details on what you’ll be able to do when you step behind the wheel.

Of course, the combat should be quite familiar to fans that have played these seagoing adventures in the past, like with Assassin’s Creed Rogue and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. But there will be some new elements that add a new challenge here and there, so that you won’t feel like you’re sailing the same old waters.

First up, there’s the weather, which is going to change and actually serve up a challenge in itself. Jonathan Dumont, creative director of the game, took to Twitter to confirm this.

He noted, “We have a fully dynamic weather system to fit perfectly with our dynamic world. Sailing can really be a challenge in a storm!” It sounds like you’re going to be battling waves that are just as big as the ships you’re taking on.

It also sounds like you won’t be fighting alone on the high seas. Per this tweet, Dumont explained how others will come into battle. “Yes, we have an ability called Call To Arms that sends your recruits to distract and fight NPCs (non-playable characters).” So, essentially, if you end up in deep trouble, you can call for allies to help you should you need to get away or gather your resources to get back into the fight.

Dumont then broke down the ways that you’ll be able to upgrade your ship, so that you’ll be better prepared for the later adventures that come your way. Per this tweet, he said, “You can upgrade your weapons, hull and ramming device through progression. The crew can be recruited through the world to bring specific perks to your ship and cosmetic elements an also be applied to your ship and crew.” So you know what that means. It’s time to create the pirate ship of your dreams! (Or nightmares.)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey sets sail on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.