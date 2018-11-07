‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Adds New Mythical Creatures, Quests, and More

It’s time to strap on that best gear and head back into Ancient Greece, because November is going to be a very busy month for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey players! We already covered that the level cap was being raised – which is what always happens in the Assassin Creed games when new content drops, but let’s talk about what else is making its way into the title!

If you’re like me, the ability to basically transmog your gear is a huge addition to the game. Both Alexios and Kassandra have some pretty sweet gear but if your inventory is lacking some of the supplies to upgrade everything to your current level, the team at Ubisoft just implemented a “visual layer” that can be added. Like that lower-level chest piece look but don’t like its stats? That’s fine! Layer that over your highest level digs and look stylish without sacrificing your armor.

There’s also new quests! According to Ubisoft, “Our first questline, The Show Must Go On, will bring you back to the Battle of 300 where you’ll step into the shoes of an actor playing King Leonidas. It’s up to you whether to stick to the script… or to adapt it to your liking.”

They added, “The second Lost Tale of Greece, Divine Intervention, will have you meet a mysterious woman who will test your qualities through several divine trials!”

More mercenaries, a new mythical creature to take on, and new item sets inspired by Odysseus himself. The best part of November’s update? It’s all free!

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. To see why we gave it a perfect score, check out our thoughts on the latest game in the AC franchise right here.

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment,” reads our review.

“The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.”