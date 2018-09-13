‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Post-Launch Stories Revealed, Season Pass First Look

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is almost here and though fans of the franchise have so much to look forward to already, Ubisoft just drastically upped the hype levels with post-launch stories on the way — including the hidden blade’s origins — and what the Season Pass will entail.

Ubisoft took to their blog to outline the game’s road map, including how the episodic adventures will work.

“Odyssey’s first major piece of story-based post-launch content, Legacy of the First Blade, introduces players to the first person to ever use the Hidden Blade, forever altering history. Launching in December, Legacy of the First Blade will reveal more about the history that led to the formation of the Assassins. Then, in spring 2019, The Fate of Atlantis, the second story arc, will set players against mythic creatures while they uncover the mysteries of the fabled sunken city of Atlantis. Each story arc will launch as a series of episodic adventures, with new episodes releasing approximately every six weeks,” the post read.

The team also outlined how the Season Pass will work and the remasters that entails.

“If the Peloponnesian War has you hungry for another historical conflict, the Season Pass will also let you jump into the American Revolution with Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, which includes all of Assassin’s Creed III’s post-launch content – including the Benedict Arnold missions, the Hidden Secrets Pack, and The Tyranny of King Washington – as well as Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered,” the post continued.

“Assassin’s Creed III Remastered puts you in the role of Connor, an Assassin of Native American and British descent who fights a secret war during the American Revolution, while Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered follows the deadly Aveline de Grandpré as she travels from the streets of colonial New Orleans to ancient Mayan ruins. Both Remastered editions support 4K and HDR on PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and PC, as well higher-resolution textures, an improved lighting rendering system, and other graphical improvements,” the post added.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will have players become a legendary Spartan. For the first time in the franchise’s history, players can choose from a female or male protagonist — Kassandra or Alexios. This entry into the series will bring a lot of firsts for the games and both long-time fans and newbies alike can enjoy what new adventure awaits.

The latest in the Assassin’s Creed line drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on Oct. 5th.