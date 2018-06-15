Save 20% on ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Standard and Gold Steelbook Editions

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was recently unveiled by Ubisoft at E3 2108, and it was revealed that the game takes the franchise back to the time of the Spartans. If you are a dedicated fan of the Assassin’s Creed series, and you are 100% sure that you’ll be playing on Day 1, you have a decision to make (and you might want to make it in a hurry).

First off, the standard edition of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available to pre-order now on Amazon with a 20% Prime discount for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. That much is not unusual. However, Amazon also has the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Steelbook Edition available to pre-order with the discount for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, bringing the price down to $87.99 – a discount of $22. That IS unusual. I can’t recall a time that Amazon offered the Prime discount on anything other that the standard edition of a game, so you might want to jump in on this in case a mistake was made.

If Amazon ends up pulling the deal, you still might get the discount since you placed the order and it’s covered by their pre-order price guarantee. If they cheat you out of the discount, it’s not really a problem because you won’t be charged until the game ships and you can cancel at any time.

If you do decide to go in for the Steelbook edition, you’ll get the steelbook, a season pass, the Secrets of Greece bonus mission, and the luxury of playing the game three days early on October 2nd. You’ll also get early access to The Blind King mission as a pre-order bonus. That’s a pretty good deal with the discount so, again, take advantage of it while you can.

Then again, if you really want to go big, you can always go for the Collector’s Edition, which includes the following:

The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Spartan Edition is available exclusively on the Ubisoft Store and will include the following physical and digital content:

Early access starting on October 2.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition and additional digital content including: the Deluxe Edition Pack, the Season Pass, which will give players access to all upcoming major expansions, as well as the additional mission The Blind King.

By Ubicollectibles : The Spartan Leap statue (height 15.55 in)

The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Steelbook.

A 64-page art book featuring the original designs and concept art from the Ubisoft Quebec artists.

An exclusive lithograph by Hugo Puzzuoli from Ubisoft Quebec.

A printed version of the game’s hand-drawn world map.

The selected game soundtrack.

