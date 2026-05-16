EA Surprises PS Plus Subscribers With Exclusive Free Gift

EA, or as it is formerly known, Electronic Arts, has given PS Plus subscribers on PS5 a free gift, and the free gift is exclusively for subscribers of the Sony subscription service. Unfortunately, subscribers on PS4 are set to miss out, but those on PS5, regardless of the tier, are eligible. This includes PS Plus Extra subscribers, Extra subscribers, and Premium subscribers. Meanwhile, if there is a timer on the offer, it has not been disclosed by EA or PlayStation.

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More specifically, PlayStation Plus subscribers across all three tiers, but only on PS5, can now nab the Search and Destroy Pack for both Battlefield 6 and its standalone free-to-play battle royale mode, Redsec. This includes the following items: “Tactical Surge” NATO Support Soldier Skin, “Test Fire” Weapon Sticker, “Clean Kill” M/60 LMG Weapon Package, “Sureshot” SGX SMG Weapon Package, “Headhunter” Soldier Patch, “Right On Target” Dog Tag, “Volitant Survey” Parachute, “Hot Pursuit” Player Card Background, “Tristar” Weapon Charm, “Cardinal Direction” Vehicle Decal, and the “Caltrop” Vehicle Skin.

An Exclusive for PS Plus Users

So far, this pack has only been given to PS Plus subscribers. Those on PS5 without a subscription, those on Xbox Series X, regardless of whether they have Xbox Game Pass, and those on PC have not been offered this pack for free. It is unclear why EA has done this, but clearly, it is the result of some type of marketing deal involving PlayStation, EA, and the game from DICE.

Battlefield 6 was the best-selling game of 2025, and still has over 1.5 million active players on PS5 every week. And the majority of these players have to be PS Plus subscribers because you need an active PS Plus subscription to play the game’s multiplayer, which is the main appeal and primary pull of the game. Not many PS5 users are playing the first-person shooter’s single-player campaign in 2026. In other words, this offer is presumably relevant to at least one million PS5 users, if not double this.

For those out of the loop, PS Plus starts at $10 a month, which is the Essential tier. Then there is the Extra tier, which costs $15 a month. Lastly, there is the Premium tier, which costs $18 a month.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.