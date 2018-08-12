Here’s 12 Minutes of New Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Ubisoft has released 12 minutes of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gameplay footage (via IGN) ahead of its release later this year.

The new footage shows off a gameplay mission in its entirety, in beautiful 4K. More specifically, it shows one of the game’s two protagonists, Alexios, on the hunt for a piece of a greater puzzle and enlisting the help of the legendary Hippocrates for help.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you played Assassin’s Creed before, you will know it will feature prominent people of history, such as the inventor Leonardo da Divinci and the astronomer Galileo Galilei. Obviously, each person is appropriate to whatever period the game is set in.

The upcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is set during Ancient Greece, which is brimming with influential and prominent figures, including Hippocrates of Kos, one of the most influential physicians ever. Considered the “Father of Medicine,” Hippocrates revolutionized the medicine world and established it as its own disciple in Ancient Greece, where it had been previously associated with other fields, theurgy and philosophy. In other words, he established medicine as a profession.

He is also notably accredited with coining the term Hippocratic Oath, which is still used today and advancing the systematic study of clinical medicine. You can read more about the historical figure, here.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release on October 5. For more news and media on the game, click here. And for more information on the title, here’s an official overview from Ubisoft itself:

Choose your fate in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. From outcast to living legend, embark on an odyssey to uncover the secrets of your past and change the fate of Ancient Greece.