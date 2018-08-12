Here’s 12 Minutes of New Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Ubisoft has released 12 minutes of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gameplay footage (via IGN) ahead of its release later this year.
The new footage shows off a gameplay mission in its entirety, in beautiful 4K. More specifically, it shows one of the game’s two protagonists, Alexios, on the hunt for a piece of a greater puzzle and enlisting the help of the legendary Hippocrates for help.
Videos by ComicBook.com
If you played Assassin’s Creed before, you will know it will feature prominent people of history, such as the inventor Leonardo da Divinci and the astronomer Galileo Galilei. Obviously, each person is appropriate to whatever period the game is set in.
The upcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is set during Ancient Greece, which is brimming with influential and prominent figures, including Hippocrates of Kos, one of the most influential physicians ever. Considered the “Father of Medicine,” Hippocrates revolutionized the medicine world and established it as its own disciple in Ancient Greece, where it had been previously associated with other fields, theurgy and philosophy. In other words, he established medicine as a profession.
He is also notably accredited with coining the term Hippocratic Oath, which is still used today and advancing the systematic study of clinical medicine. You can read more about the historical figure, here.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release on October 5. For more news and media on the game, click here. And for more information on the title, here’s an official overview from Ubisoft itself:
Choose your fate in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. From outcast to living legend, embark on an odyssey to uncover the secrets of your past and change the fate of Ancient Greece.
- TRAVEL TO ANCIENT GREECE
From lush vibrant forests to volcanic islands and bustling cities, start a journey of exploration and encounters in a war torn world shaped by gods and men.
- FORGE YOUR LEGEND
Your decisions will impact how your odyssey unfolds. Play through multiple endings thanks to the new dialogue system and the choices you make. Customize your gear, ship, and special abilities to become a legend.
- FIGHT ON A NEW SCALE
Demonstrate your warrior’s abilities in large scale epic battles between Athens and Sparta featuring hundreds of soldiers, or ram and cleave your way through entire fleets in naval battles across the Aegean Sea.