‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s’ Alexios Talks Love and ‘Conan’ In Hilarious Video

As part of its promotion for the just-released Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft recently hosted an “Ask a Spartan” segment on social media, where fans could submit questions to an Alexios actor and see what he thought about certain topics. And, as you’d probably expect, a lot of his answers were actually pretty hilarious.

The video above highlights some of the best responses, including some of which we’ll describe below:

First, Alexios was asked for a game code, in which Alexios provided a printout of various letters which resembled a code. Whether it was actually for a game code or not, we couldn’t tell. (Probably long gone by now, though you can try if you’re curious.)

Next up, Alexios was asked to “play Spartan Despacito,” a variation of the hit pop song making the rounds. He couldn’t even mention the words properly (just bleeped) since they didn’t have the rights, but he attempted to sing it anyway. (Shame we couldn’t hear it.)

Next up, he was asked to be an Operator in a Rainbow Six game. He noted that he didn’t know about the “six rainbows,” but did offer the occasional slashing and eye-gouging.

“Who would win in a fight between a spartan and a cowboy?” he was asked next, an obvious hint at Creed‘s battle with Red Dead Redemption 2. He then talked about the two sides, noting that it’s “a toss-up.”

Asked what he did with his free time, Alexios then offered up Blood of Our Enemies, a local day spa (after saying that Spartans enjoy swimming in the blood of our enemies, you see — just watch it, it’s funnier than our description).

Other questions revolve around wanting the “real” Alexios, his love life (pretty, pretty, pretty good), and what music Spartans listen to (including anything “dubstep”). Watch the whole thing above, it’s definitely worth your time!

Meanwhile you can take things far more seriously when you play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. We highly recommend it, even if the game doesn’t include any sing-alongs of “Despacito.” (Just go to karaoke if you want that.)