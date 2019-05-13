Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s May Updates Bring New Lost Tales of Greece Episode

Ubisoft’s big May updates for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey have been detailed with another episode of “The Lost Tales of Greece” included in it along with more items and a preview of the next Title Update. The next episode of the ongoing collection of stories is called “One Really, Really Bad Day” and is scheduled to release soon on May 14th.

In this new episode, Ubisoft said players will have to track down someone who’s affecting your image by impersonating you. It’ll be up to players to investigate the situation and track down who the culprit might be to make sure the pretender is taken care of.

“You receive a frigid welcome in a small village in Lokris as you discover that an imposter has been posing as you, tarnishing your good name,” a preview of the new episode said. “You will need to figure out who this person is, bring an end to their scheme, and clear your name.”

Like other episodes in the Lost Tales of Greece series, you’ll need to be at a certain point in the game to access “One Really, Really Bad Day.” Players will have to have reached at least Chapter 5, and they can start playing on Tuesday.

A couple of new items are also coming later in the month. There’s a Herakles Character Pack that contains a special mount, axe, and gear, a Hydra Naval Pack that customizes your ship and its accompanying features with hydra designs, a Herakles lieutenant that comes with the Hydra Naval Pack. Each one of these items will be added on May 21st.

Ubisoft also detailed some of its plans for Title Update 10 that does not yet have a release date but is scheduled to be out late in May. The following improvements will be included in the update:

Unique Legendary Lieutenants scale up with the player, increasing their perks over time.

Anigmata Ostrakas now indicate their region.

Items assigned on another loadout are now indicated with a visual hint.

Reduced weekly contract objectives to make them simpler and faster to complete.

Everything else Ubisoft covered as part of its May plans can be seen here.

