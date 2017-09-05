Assassin’s Creed Origins Looks Killer In 20 Minutes Of 4K Xbox One X Footage

At E3 2017 Ubisoft pulled the shroud off Assassin's Creed Origins, showing a nice slice of gameplay. That said, most of the footage that's made its way online has been off-screen or, at best, encoded at 1080p. Well, now you can watch 20 minutes of Assassin's Creed Origins running on Xbox One X in all its 4K glory, courtesy of British retailer Game. Obviously, you'll need a 4K monitor to get the full effect, but if you've got that (and speedy broadband internet) you can dial the video's resolution all the way up.

The first thing you'll notice, is just how pretty Assassin's Creed Origins is – the lighting, environmental effects, and character models are clearly a major step up over 2015's Assassin's Creed Syndicate, which was a solid-looking game in its own right. The game's water looks particularly impressive – if you've been having beach cravings, the underwater swimming bits of this video will definitely make you jealous.

The video isn't just a visual showcase though. We also see Assassin's Creed Origin's scouting eagle in flight, some sailing, plenty of sneaking and stabbing, some less-stealthy combat, and a glimpse at the game's gear and ability progression menus. Make no mistake, this is still Assassin's Creed, but based on this 20-minutes of footage, the game just feels bigger and more open than the past few entries in the series.

Assassin's Creed Origins is a reboot of sorts for the series, taking things back to the beginning of the eternal conflict between the Assassins and Templars. The game takes a deeper, more action-adventure-oriented approach than recent entries, with "living" NPCs that keep their own complex schedules, boss fights, a huge open-world, and hundreds of tombs to explore. Also, no multiplayer. Good riddance!

Assassin's Creed Origins sneaks on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on October 27.