Ubisoft Accidentally Releases Assassin’s Creed Origins DLC Early

Ubisoft took their reveal of Assassin’s Creed Origins’ upcoming DLC one step further by accidentally releasing the first instance of bonus content a week early.

Announced on Tuesday, Ubisoft revealed the release dates for the next two DLCs as well as what would be included in each. The first to come is The Hidden Ones, an expansion that continues the game’s story four years after the main story takes place. This DLC was originally scheduled to be released on Jan. 23, but some Xbox One owners already have their hands on it.

Kotaku noted that several players in the Assassin’s Creed subreddit found the DLC available on the Xbox Store. A Redditor said that the DLC was live in Australia and posted an image of gameplay to verify the claim, a statement that was backed up by others who confirmed that it was indeed live for Xbox owners.

Following the inadvertent release of The Hidden Ones DLC, Ubisoft made a forums post to explain that the DLC being put on the market was indeed an accident and that the issue has been resolved.

“The Hidden Ones expansion was unintentionally made available on Xbox One earlier today for some players before the January 23 release date,” Ubisoft said. “This happened due to a misconfiguration of our in-game store and has been corrected.”

For those Xbox One owners who were fortunate enough to pick up the DLC before it was removed from the store, Ubisoft says that it’s not planning on taking away the content. However, it did request that those who want to talk about the DLC do so in a special forum designated for the conversation to avoid spoiling it for those who don’t have access yet.

“Access was not removed for players that entered the new region in order to avoid complications with save files. While players who already have access to the expansion will maintain that access, we ask to keep any discussion regarding the expansion in the spoiler designated sub-forum: https://forums.ubi.com/forumdisplay….Spoilers-forum.”

The official release date of The Hidden Ones DLC is Jan. 23 with the next DLC, The Curse of the Pharaohs, releasing on March 6.