Assassin’s Creed Origins Has A Hilarious Animal Glitch And We Hope It’s Here To Stay

There is no denying that the latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise was a phenomenal comeback title that the series needed. As seen in our full Origins review, we couldn’t get enough of the larger than life narrative and even larger Egyptian map. It was fantastic, but like most games of this scale, there are a few bugs here and there. Often players will want them fixed for immersion sake but some should just stay put for the novelty factor. Case and point, this hilarious animal glitch that one player found and we’re with him when he says he’s “really hoping it doesn’t get fixed.”

No, I must dance!

Is it just us or are these animals more fabulous than they have any right being? That awful, dreadful moment when a fictional animal is infinitely cooler than you’ll ever be. Alas, we’ll have to content ourselves with looking on at the hilarious distortion found by Twitter user Tomb Phillips:

Videos by ComicBook.com

AC: Origins has a bizarre animal spawn bug and I’m really hoping it doesn’t get fixed pic.twitter.com/mcQbhASZe5 — Tomb Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) October 30, 2017

Fans quickly jumped on board with jokes like “The art-style in Animal Crossing got super-weird once they went HD,” and my favourite: “the ancient COME AT ME BRO animals.” Are these glitches game breaking? Absolutely not and just goes to show that even if launches still have a few hiccups, it can all be taken with a solid sense of humor and a steady community.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Our summed up thoughts on the game so far:

As stated in our full review, overall we think this is a MUST HAVE in your Assassin’s collection. We summed up our thoughts the best way we could, though our full-length review had a lot of ground to cover:

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Origins offers a truly stunning game experience that is unique, yet familiar at the same time. Origins is the comeback title that many veterans of this long-standing franchise have been begging for and we’ve finally got it. A thrilling story, immersive and dynamic environments, characters you truly can’t help but to admire and care for – Origins is it. It’s the game that Assassin’s Creedfans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in.”