New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 9th

As we make it to the middle of the week, we have been seeing colors mixing into our lives these past few days. With today being National Pink Day, we’ve seen green make its way back into the environment with spring coming into full bloom, as well as red with the new animated movie Predator: Killer of Killers on Hulu. Whichever hues you might be witnessing, there’s nothing more satisfying than clicking the black and white NYT Games app on your phone. Many might start with Connections or Strands, but the main puzzle game that everyone tackles is Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle wasn’t too challenging, and for today, April 9th, The New York Times Wordle puzzle will be the same level of difficulty. If you need assistance, we’ve got you covered with tips, hints, and the solution for today’s Wordle below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wordle has been going strong since 2021, covering over 2,000 words over a few years. With millions of players challenging themselves daily, the game hasn’t shown signs of slowing down any time soon. Wordle is a puzzle guessing game that has users solve a five-letter word with up to six chances to guess the final word correctly. After each guess, feedback will be given in the form of gray, yellow, and green blocks, which indicate where and which letters are in the solution.

As we’ve reported yesterday, Robert Pattinson could be joining the cast of Dune 3 as the shapeshifting villain Scytale. With Pattinson still waiting on the script for The Batman II, the actor will be quite busy this summer as production for Dune Messiah begins. Personally, it’s exciting to see the stacked cast of the Dune series get more A-List actors to join the ensemble. My starting word for today is “beach” since the desert terrain on Arrakis is full of sand and colossal sandworms. For this guess, we got three yellow blocks.

Beach is an excellent word to guess for Wordle #1390.

The word “beach’ has three yellow blocks with E, A, and H, which is an excellent start. Having three out of the five letters is a good indicator that you are on the right track. Seeing how the vowels E and A are in this word, we can venture a guess that the final word will have these two letters together. If you need another hint, try putting these letters together in the final answer. The solution for today’s Wordle can be found below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 9th is “Wheat.” The W can throw some people off, but four of the five letters are common occurrences in many of the words that users guess. Another easier puzzle doesn’t mean that tomorrow’s will be the same, so we’ll be back with another Wordle piece to help out. Congratulations on continuing your streaks, players.