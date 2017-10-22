Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Loading Screens Contain Hints About Modern Setting

The modern setting that’ll be seen in Assassin’s Creed Origins is one part of the upcoming title that hasn’t received quite as much attention, but recent comments from one of the game’s devs provided ways for players to learn more about the setting.

Throughout the series, the present-day setting has been an interesting discussion point that ties together the games. Juggling the real world and whichever historic area players as thrown back to has been one of the returning features of the series, but it hasn’t been quite as prominent in the past games. That’s got some players concerned about how the setting will tie into Assassin’s Creed Origins, but according to Bruno Guérin, the live content director for the game, players should look to the loading screens in order to learn more.

Speaking to a Redditor who runs an Assassin’s Creed blog in Brazil, Guérin spoke about the modern story that’s intertwined in the game and specifically mentioned the loading screens. He said that whenever you die in the game and enter one of the desynchronization screens before you load back in, players should pay close attention to the symbols that they see floating in the background.

When comparing the symbols with other known objects in the Assassin’s Creed universe, it appears that they actually bear some resemblance to some of the symbols that were used in the Assassin’s Creed movie. Per the context of their conversation, one theory from the blog owner suggests that the symbols might be related to a new version of the Animus, the technology that’s an integral part of the Assassin’s Creed stories. This new version could potentially be the next one after the version that’s seen in the movie.

While he was able to offer those details about the loading screens, Guérin was tight-lipped on the rest of the talk about the modern setting. He stressed that they didn’t want to spoil the fun for anyone, but he said that the developers were listening to everyone’s concerns and hoped to take care of them in Origins.

Assassin's Creed Origins releases on Oct. 27 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

