Assassin’s Creed Origins PC Specs and Requirements Revealed

Assassin’s Creed Origins is on its way and as the release date edges closer, the company behind the next step for the franchise just released the PC specs and system requirements for the upcoming title. Ubisoft has made it very clear that they were working hard to optimize Origins in order to make it more accessible for players across the board and that promise proved true with the released list.

Jose Araiza, the coordinating producer for Origins had this to say:

“The PC version was developed in parallel with all the other versions by the main team in Montreal, in collaboration with our PC-dedicated team in Ubisoft Kiev. This approach was adopted while the game features were being designed, making PC and mouse-and-keyboard controls a full part of the equation from the get-go.”

As for why the spec list is a lot lower than many were anticipating, Araiza mentioned that they did this specifically so that the game was more accessible. As far as the requirements go:

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6350 @ 3.9 GHz or equivalent

Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6350 @ 3.9 GHz or equivalent Video Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270 (2048 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270 (2048 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Resolution : 720p

: 720p Video Preset: Lowest

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz

Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R9 280X (3GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R9 280X (3GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) RAM: 8GB

8GB Resolution: 1080p

1080p Video Preset: High

Ancient Egypt, a land of majesty and intrigue, is disappearing in a ruthless fight for power. Unveil dark secrets and forgotten myths as you go back to the one founding moment: The Origins of the Assassin’s Brotherhood.

Assassin’s Creed Origins will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 27th. Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.