Assassin’s Creed Origins ‘Trials of the Gods’ Collectible Set Revealed, Only 100 Units Available!

Assassin’s Creed: Origins is the largest AC game to date and has been hailed by the gaming community as the perfect comeback title for a franchise thought to be staling. Not only was the story of Bayek and the Brotherhood’s beginnings enthralling, but the post-launch updates have kept players engaged. One of those events is the Trials of the Gods and now you can earn loot IRL too! For a price.

The stunning Trials of the Gods ‘figurine’ set comes with a hefty price tag, but the quality shows that it’s worth it! High-end collectibles are usually around this price point, some even scaling up into the 800s range. For those interested in this particular Assassin’s Creed homage, you need to act fast because there are only 100 available world-wide!

More about this particular collectible item shown in the video above:

“This highly exclusive item is limited to 100 units and features detailed designs of each of Egyptian Gods, Anubis, Sekhmet and Sobek. The Trials of the Gods figurine stands 8.75″ (22cm) tall from the bottom, and each miniature bust is hand painted and includes solid brass rods that connect into the hieroglyphic display base. With each figurine, you will receive a certificate of authenticity, which is numbered and signed by Raphael Lacoste (Assassin’s Creed Origins Art Director) and Ashraf Ismail (Assassin’s Creed Origins Creative Director).”

Ubisoft Store exclusive

Designed by Ubi Workshop and manufactured by Mixed Dimensions

Limited to 100 units only

10” l x 8.75” h x 3” w (26 cm x 22 cm x 8 cm)

Weight is 3lbs (1.5 kg)

Made of resin and brass

Features miniature busts of Anubis – God of the Dead, Sekhmet – The Warrior Goddess, and Sobek – Lord of the Waters

Hand painted

Includes certificate of authenticity

Product ships March 2018

The Trials of the Gods set retails at $499.99 and will be shipping out in March! Get yours here!

For more about Assassin’s Creed Origins, check out a blurb from our full review below:

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Origins offers a truly stunning game experience that is unique, yet familiar at the same time. Origins is the comeback title that many veterans of this long-standing franchise have been begging for and we’ve finally got it. A thrilling story, immersive and dynamic environments, characters you truly can’t help but to admire and care for – Origins is it. It’s the game that Assassin’s Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in.”

