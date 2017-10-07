Assassin’s Creed Origins Won’t Have Filler Content, Only Meaningful Experiences

Assassin’s Creed Origins is looking to move away from filler content that offers little to the player and is instead attempting to provide exciting, meaningful experiences throughout.

Ashraf Ismail, the game director for Assassin’s Creed Origins, spoke on the subject of what he called “floating collectibles” in a recent interview with GamesMaster magazine. During the interview, he attested to Origin’s move away from content that could easily be passed up by those in search of more involved moments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[…] not only is Egypt a place you want to explore because it’s a world of unique locations but by taking the time to go there you’re going to find something that has value for you, whether that’s lore or gameplay,” Ismail told GamesMaster. “We’re staying far away from what we call ‘floating collectibles’. We want things in the world to have meaning.”

Ismail went on to provide an example of some of the content that players can look forward to discovering as he cited an eccentric NPC who definitely sounds like an individual worth meeting.

“When we did all this research on Egypt we found all these really kooky, unique people,” he continued. “Real people, real events that are much smaller than the grand stage – the Cleopatra/Caesar stuff – and we asked ourselves ‘how can we provide these experiences, these stories to players?’ and quest structure was the most obvious choice. For example, there was a scribe in the north of Egypt who was obsessed with beer. He wrote papyrus after papyrus about the value and effect of beer throughout his life. And his views changed as time went on. This is a character you meet in the game and experience his unique perspective.”

Considering how massive the new Egyptian setting is expected to be, packing the environment full of worthwhile experiences would certainly give players quite a bit to dig through. Origins is said to have an immense, sprawling landscape to traverse where reaching a far-off destination could supposedly take quite a while if on foot or horseback. And if you happen to take a break from the assassinations and learn more about your surroundings, you can always revisit it in Origins’ violence-free Discovery Tour.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

Assassin’s Creed Origins releases for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Oct. 27. Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.