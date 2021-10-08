Assassin’s Creed Producer Teases New PS5 Exclusive

Jade Raymond is best known for helping birth both the Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs franchises as a producer, and has also worked on series like Far Cry, Metal Gear Solid, The Sims, and Star Wars Battlefront over the years. She’s an industry veteran and one of the most prominent producers in the business, and currently she’s working on a brand new game for PlayStation with Haven Entertainment Studios, a Canada-based studio she founded earlier this year. What this game will be, remains to be seen. All we know is it will be a PS5 exclusive, or at least a PS5 console exclusive.

It’s too early for Raymond to divulge salient details on this game, but she did tease the game she and her team are working on during a new interview with GamesIndustry. To this end, Raymond notes the game is about taking self-expression to the next level and will be similar to Assassin’s Creed in one key aspect.

“It started a little while ago, there is this age of self-expression where we’re designing our NikeID shoes, we’re reading our friends’ blogs rather than what our professional journalists are writing,” said Raymond. “And I think that has continued to go further with things like TikTok. That’s another thing that we’re thinking about at the heart of this IP. It is beyond user-generated content, it is about taking that self-expression and remix concept to the next level.”

Raymond continued:

“Creating a new IP that is a world that can last for generations and becomes meaningful for people on a deeper level. But how do we create an IP that has that depth, but it is designed to be owned by the fans from the start? When we created Assassin’s Creed, we were really thinking about creating an IP that can be owned by creative teams in the future. We thought if we create a framework of anything that takes place in a moment in history and has the Assassins behind it, [that] will be consistent with the brand so teams can evolve that and own it.”

What any of this means exactly, isn’t clear. It’s vague, probably by design. While Raymond didn’t provide any more illuminating details, she did note she and her team are very excited to be working with PlayStation.

“We are all big fans since we were kids of Sony,” said Raymond. “There is something really cool in getting to work on a first-party PlayStation game. For a lot of people, this is a dream of what they wanted to do.”

H/T, GamingBible.