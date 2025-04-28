Assassin’s Creed Shadows Goes on Sale for First Time Since Release

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has gone on sale for the very first time since its release last month via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, only the PS5 version has gone on sale, and it is not via the PlayStation Store. In other words, the new Assassin’s Creed Shadows PS5 deal is for a physical, retail copy of AC Shadows on PS5. And this is because the deal comes via retailer Woot.

Until May 1, or until supplies run out — whichever comes first — Assassin’s Creed Shadows is on sale on Woot for $54.99, which is down 21 percent from its normal asking price of $69.99. More than this, because the shipping is handled by Amazon, shipping is free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows released back on March 20 as the 14th mainline installment in the series, and the first since 2023’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec, it debuted to a Metacritic range of 79 to 85, with the variance coming down to different scores per platform. Meanwhile, how it has sold remains a mystery. We know it has not sold well enough to take the crown of best-selling game of 2025 from Monster Hunter Wilds, but it is understood to be among the best-selling games of the year.

“Become a lethal shinobi Assassin and a powerful legendary samurai as you explore a beautiful open world in a time of chaos,” reads an official description of the game. “Switch seamlessly between two unlikely allies as you discover their common destiny, master complementary playstyles, create your shinobi league, customize your hideout and usher in a new era for Japan.”

“Although Assassin’s Creed Shadows has some cumbersome flaws that can’t be overlooked, including ones that have been present in the series since its inception, it is a strong action-adventure game that I will likely keep investing in for weeks to come,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Ubisoft has managed to create an impressively large and captivating world without it feeling overwhelming, introduced at least one new compelling protagonist, and fostered a rich combat system that is dynamic and varied. The fact that I was initially not vibing with Shadows, but was ultimately won over speaks volumes about the experience Ubisoft has created and may allow lapsed Assassin’s Creed fans to enjoy it along with the diehards.”

