Assassin’s Creed Shadows Has Already Received a Big Discount Before Release

If you’re looking to snag Assassin’s Creed Shadows when it releases later this week, a new discount on the game is already available and might be worth taking advantage of. On a long enough timeline, just about any new game will end up getting marked down. By Christmas, for instance, AC Shadows will likely see its price cut in half (or more) as a way of trying to sell more units around the holidays. Surprisingly, though, one sizable sale has already hit the game for those who don’t want to have to wait to pick it up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This deal in question comes by way of Newegg and is tied to digital versions of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Specifically, the retailer is providing a $15 discount on the standard and deluxe editions of AC Shadows which brings the former down to $54.99 and the latter to $74.99. All that you have to do to take advantage of this offer is use code XVDACSPP at checkout and the discount should be automatically applied. This promotion won’t last long, though, which means you’ll want to act fast if you want to grab it for this price.

Sadly, there is one caveat with this sale for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. That caveat is that this deal only applies to versions of the game for Xbox Series X and S. For one reason or another, Newegg isn’t selling digital copies of AC Shadows for PS5 or PC, which means that those looking to play on these platforms are left out for the time being. Still, Xbox users are in luck and might want to seriously consider this offer.

To learn more about Assassin’s Creed Shadows prior to its release date of March 20th, you can find the game’s latest trailer and synopsis below.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

About: “Become a lethal shinobi Assassin and powerful, legendary samurai as you explore a beautiful open world in a time of chaos. Switch between these two unlikely allies as you discover their common destiny. Master complementary playstyles, create your shinobi league, customize your hideout, and usher in a new era for Japan.

Become Naoe, a shinobi Assassin, and Yasuke, a legendary samurai, as you experience their riveting stories and master their complementary playstyles. As Naoe, use stealth to avoid detection and agility to confound your enemies. As Yasuke, strike your foes with lethal precision and power.

Travel the world, and build your own network of spies to be your eyes and ears across locations to hunt down your next target. Along the way, recruit new allies with unique abilities to help accomplish your missions.”