Assassin's Creed Shadows Contest Gives Players the Chance to Voice NPCs

A new contest will allow some lucky fans a chance to hear their voice in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Ubisoft has unveiled the "Assassin's Creed Shadows Dubbing Challenge," which is a contest being held on TikTok where participants around the world can submit their best attempt at recording scripted voice lines for an NPC character. There will be seven winners in total, one for each language in the game: English, Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish Castilian, and Brazilian Portuguese. Participants will record themselves and submit their attempts to the TikTok accounts for each region (in North America, it's @assassinscreed).

The problem with a lot of competitions in the social media era is that they can turn into popularity contests. However, it seems Ubisoft is trying to avoid that. According to the official rules, "the selection criteria will be performance only, the number of likes and comments do not have any impact." That's a good way of avoiding a situation where people try to game the system, and it ensures that things remain fair for those without a massive following on TikTok. Winners will be notified on the platform via TikTok message.

Winners of the contest will then get to attend a voice recording session, where their voice work will be recorded for Assassin's Creed Shadows. They'll also get the chance to learn more about the overall process from professionals, including Danny Wallace, the voice actor for Shaun Hastings. The contest began on June 18th, and will run through July 2nd. No information has been provided about when the recording session will be held, but with Assassin's Creed Shadows set to release on November 15th, it's probably safe to assume it will take place shortly after winners have been selected.

Ubisoft has been careful to note that "the voices of lead characters and NPCs in Assassin's Creed Shadows have all been recorded by professionals." Basically, this isn't an attempt to replace anyone, but instead to "allow winners to learn more about the captivating work of voice actors & actresses." If the contest works out as planned, it could give participants a greater appreciation for what voice actors and actresses do, and maybe even help launch a career!

Full details about the contest can be found at Ubisoft's official website right here.

