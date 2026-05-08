Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag’s Remake Is Great, but It’s the Wrong One

After years of rumors, Ubisoft has finally confirmed the existence of what may be its most popular remakes of all time: Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag Resynched. Ubisoft’s pirate adventure remains one of the most beloved entries in the entire franchise. Sailing through the Caribbean as Edward Kenway still feels incredible more than a decade later, and naval combat in Black Flag helped redefine open-world design during the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 era. Few games capture the fantasy of being a pirate captain quite as effectively. Even now, it is easy to boot the game up and lose hours exploring islands, hunting ships, and listening to sea shanties while drifting through storms on the Jackdaw.

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Still, as excited as I am for the rumored remake, I cannot ignore how frustrated I am with Ubisoft. The cancellation of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake stings, especially seeing the work put into Black Flag Resynched. The original Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is not available on modern consoles, and the game clearly shows its age mechanically and visually. After the excellent reception to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, it feels like Ubisoft has the perfect opportunity to restore one of its most influential franchises. Instead, the company is focused on remaking a game that still plays great today.

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag Holds Up Exceptionally Well

image Courtesy of Ubisoft

The biggest reason some fans question an Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag remake is simple. The original game still feels modern in many ways and remains one of the best pirate games of all time. Released in 2013, Black Flag arrived during the transition between console generations and was available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, and PC. Ubisoft later ensured the game remained accessible through backward compatibility and digital storefronts. The game is even available on Nintendo Switch and runs great in handheld mode.

This accessibility shows that players can easily experience Black Flag on modern hardware today without digging out old systems or dealing with outdated compatibility issues. Additionally, the game itself still looks surprisingly strong. The tropical environments, ocean rendering, weather effects, and ship combat remain visually impressive even compared to newer open-world titles. I jumped back into Black Flag purely out of nostalgia, and I was surprised at how good the game looked, how smooth the sailing felt, and so much more.

That does not mean a remake is a bad idea. Updated visuals, expanded naval systems, and modernized combat could make Black Flag even better. But unlike many older Ubisoft titles, the game is not difficult to revisit. It already has strong preservation on current platforms, which makes the decision feel less urgent compared to other franchises in Ubisoft’s catalog. There are rough edges, especially in stealth missions and combat repetition that can be fixed with the remake, but the core experience absolutely survives in 2026.

Prince of Persia Needs the Help More

image courtesy of ubisoft

By comparison, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time feels trapped in another era. Originally released in 2003, the game was revolutionary for its time thanks to its parkour mechanics, cinematic storytelling, and rewind system. Many modern action-adventure games take inspiration from The Sands of Time, including Assassin’s Creed itself. Ubisoft has acknowledged that connection many times over the years. Yet despite its importance, The Sands of Time is largely inaccessible on modern consoles.

Players wanting to revisit it often need older hardware, PC workarounds, or streaming services. Even when you do play it today, the age shows immediately. Camera controls, combat flow, and platforming responsiveness feel far less refined than players remember through nostalgia. That is why the original remake announcement generated so much excitement. Fans hoped Ubisoft would rebuild the classic with modern visuals and smoother gameplay while preserving the heart of the original story.

Instead, the project became infamous after its poorly received 2020 reveal trailer. Ubisoft eventually restarted development internally, delaying the game indefinitely while removing it from its previous release window. The frustration only increased after Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown became a huge hit in 2024. The side-scrolling action game was a clear reminder of how strong the franchise can still be when Ubisoft gives it proper attention. Its combat, platforming, and level design appealed to new fans while longtime fans celebrated seeing the series thrive again. That success should have reinforced how important The Sands of Time remains to gaming history.

Ubisoft’s Remake Priorities Feel Backward

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

To be clear, I am beyond excited for a Black Flag remake and will 100% pick it up on day one. The idea of exploring a fully rebuilt Caribbean with modern technology sounds incredible. Ubisoft could dramatically improve naval AI, expand cities, deepen ship customization, and create seamless ocean exploration that pushes beyond what the original hardware allowed in 2013. Black Flag holds up incredibly well, but seeing Resynched and the improvements make me realize how much I want another good pirate game.

But excitement does not erase the disappointment surrounding Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Ubisoft’s priorities feel backward when comparing the condition of both games today. One remains widely available, visually appealing, and mechanically enjoyable. The other is aging rapidly and is difficult for many players to access legally on modern systems. Remakes often work best when they revive experiences that modern audiences struggle to revisit. Black Flag does not face that same problem.

Meanwhile, The Sands of Time helped shape Ubisoft’s entire modern identity. Without it, there likely is no Assassin’s Creed as we know it today. Its influence on movement systems, cinematic storytelling, and environmental traversal can still be seen throughout Ubisoft’s catalog. Watching that game remain sidelined while Black Flag receives another major spotlight understandably frustrates longtime fans like me, even through the excitement.

Hopefully, the success of both The Lost Crown and the eventual Black Flag remake convinces Ubisoft to fully commit to restoring Prince of Persia as a premier franchise again. The audience is clearly there, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Ubisoft revisits The Sands of Time remake later. Fans have spent years asking for it. And while sailing the Caribbean again sounds fantastic, rewinding time through ancient Persian palaces deserves another chance, too.

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