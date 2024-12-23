Assassin’s Creed Shadows Reveals Downgrade From Odyssey

Ubisoft has confirmed an Assassin’s Creed Shadows downgrade from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, or at least a potential downgrade depending on your preferences. The next Assassin’s Creed game is out in February, and it looks to pick up where Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla left off, which is to say continue the series’ evolution from a more linear stealth series to an open-world RPG series. Last year’s Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, brought the series back to its roots. This return to the older formula has been short lived though because Assassin’s Creed Shadows resembles these older Assassin’s Creed games in name and not much else.

Those that prefer the modern Assassin’s Creed games compared to the older installments will likely enjoy Assassin’s Creed Shadows, however, those that, in particular, liked how much choices impacted the narrative of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will find this aspect watered down in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

According to creative director on the game, Jonathan Dumont, Assassin’s Creed Shadow’s main narrative is comparable to Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla in terms of size and length. However, the choices, while present, are less impactful than some previous installments.

“I think Shadows’ main journey is comparable to Origins/Odyssey and Valhalla,” said the director over on Reddit. “As for choices, they are present, and some have an impact but play less of a branching role than on Odyssey on the core narrative.”

This may not be a downgrade for every Assassin’s Creed player, but it is certainly going to be a downgrade for some, and inherently removes a layer from the narrative compared to previous games.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to release worldwide on February 14, 2025, right smackdown in a month littered with major RPG releases, such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Monster Hunter Wilds, Avowed, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

