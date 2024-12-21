Assassins Creed Shadows Releases New 2025 Teaser

Ubisoft has released a brief new 2025 teaser for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The next Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, is scheduled to release on February 14, 2025. Originally, the game was supposed to release in 2024, but was then delayed. However, it does not look like the release date of the Assassin’s Creed game will delayed again because if a delay is in the pipeline why would Ubisoft be releasing promotional teases designed to hype fans up for the release of the game? It probably wouldn’t be.

Beyond seemingly locking in the Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date, there is nothing very special about the tease. It is only a few seconds long and there are no grand reveals. However, it is enough to generate some hype among fans in the comments.

The 2025 tease can be seen below or here. Unfortunately, while it locks in the release date it makes no word of when the next major trailer will be released. So far, there has been more than one gameplay trailer, as a well as trailer showcasing the game’s Japanese setting. What’s been missing is the story trailer, which will presumably release before the launch trailer. That said, with one of the two protagonists of the game — Yasuke — being at the center of the controversy that has engulfed the game, a story trailer that highlights the character could end up being skipped by the marketing team at Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to release worldwide on February 14, 2025 via Amazon Luna, PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game — including all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows news, all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows speculation — click here.

“Experience an epic historical action-adventure story set in feudal Japan,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with its premise. “Become a lethal shinobi Assassin and a powerful legendary samurai as you explore a beautiful open world in a time of chaos. Switch seamlessly between two unlikely allies as you discover their common destiny. Master complementary playstyles, create your shinobi league, customize your hideout, and usher in a new era for Japan.”