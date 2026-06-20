Assassin’s Creed Shadows Prequel Released by Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Tales of Iga has been released by Ubisoft in collaboration with Viz Media. The latest Assassin’s Creed game was released last year, to split opinion, after finally taking fans to the setting they had long demanded: Japan. Despite some controversy, it was still among the best-selling games of 2025, as you would expect from a mainline Assassin’s Creed game. It seemingly did not sell as well as other mainline RPG games, but for those who did buy it and enjoy it, there is a new spin-off waiting for you.

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The aforementioned duo has released Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Tales of Iga for $14.99/$10.99, depending on whether you want a physical copy or if a digital copy suffices. This is a new 192-page manga available via the likes of Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and more, including, potentially, your local comic book stores. And it’s an official prequel to the events of the game, making it a standalone experience, but also an enhancer of the game.

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About Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Tales of Iga

As for the manga itself, it follows the story of an Assassin and his young apprentice who have come to the birthplace of ninjutsu seeking help from legendary shinobi like Hattori Hanzo and Momochi Sandayu in their fight against the Temple Order, whose power is spreading throughout Japan.

“There is one way to stem the tide of the Templars: one must live in the darkness but serve the light,” adds an official description. “Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Tales of Iga is the story of the ninja who protect Japan.”

There are unfortunately not many user reviews available for the new release, so it’s hard to gauge its quality, but Assassin’s Creed fans appreciate that, rather than a novelization like with previous Assassin’s Creed games, Ubisoft has gone down the manga route with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is fitting for its setting.

Right now, this new release is all Assassin’s Creed fans are seemingly getting in 2026 other than Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced. According to a new report, Assassin’s Creed Hexe, the next mainline game in the Ubisoft series, is aiming to release in June 2027; however, there is doubt whether it will hit this target, so Assassin’s Creed fans may have to settle for supplementary releases like this for a while, in addition to Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, which isn’t technically a new release, but certainly going to grab the attention of most fans of the Ubisoft series. There is also the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Invictus, but it looks like this may end up getting cancelled.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the ongoing conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.