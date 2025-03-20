Assassin’s Creed Shadows Addresses Controversy with Day-One Update

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is finally here, and while most gamers are thrilled to jump into the game, one feature led to a controversy at launch. The issue relates to the depiction of real-world temples and shrines from Japan, which could be destroyed and soaked in blood during gameplay. In fact, according to IGN, the Prime Minister of Japan himself addressed questions about whether the game’s depiction of destruction might translate to similar behavior from tourists in real life. Now, it appears that Ubisoft has quietly addressed the issue with a day-one update to Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

You won’t find official patch notes for this Assassin’s Creed Shadows update on Steam or any other platform. However, IGN has reportedly received confirmation from Ubisoft that they did quietly release a patch to address these concerns from some Japanese citizens. The update does include a few bug fixes and improvements for clipping, lighting, and navigation, which should improve overall gameplay for all players jumping into Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

However, the primary adjustment here is making certain large items in sacred sites like temples and shrines indestructible. That way, players will not be able to destroy real-life analogs for these Japanese locations, though some items like drums or bowls can still be destroyed. Similarly, the patch also removes bleeding from unarmed citizens, so that blood will no longer be spilled during any combat that occurs inside temples and shrines. Despite being released largely in response to concerns out of Japan, the patch will be released worldwide. Gamers should see these changes in Assassin’s Creed Shadows today.

Though Ubisoft has not shared the patch notes for today’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows update on their own website, they did confirm the following updates when speaking with IGN.

Players no longer getting stuck inside movable objects after dodging forward and interacting with them in kofuns

Fix for procedural weapons being removed incorrectly when selling items

Adjustments to prevent players from going out of bounds when proning against objects

Improved horse navigation, reducing issues with turning and blocked paths

Lighting adjustments for cave, kofun, and architectural entrances/exits

Fixes for cloth clipping on Yasuke’s outfits (while riding) and Naoe’s outfits (while crouching)

Citizens without weapons no longer bleed when attacked, reducing unintended blood spill in temples/shrines

Tables and racks in temples/shrines are now indestructible (Some objects like drums or bowls can still be broken as they are generic ones present everywhere in the world) (Tables are still dynamic objects, so players can still move/push them).

This is a minor update, with the primary aim of addressing concerns about the destruction of real-life Japanese landmarks and sacred spaces. Now, players will not be able to deface shrines and temples while they play, as seen in some pre-release gameplay videos.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows officially launches today, March 20th, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The changes noted in the patch above will be included as players purchase and download the game today.

