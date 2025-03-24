Assassin’s Creed Shadows Has Had One of the Franchise’s Most Successful Launches

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has only been available for a few days now, but it seems the game is already off to a very strong start for Ubisoft. The publisher has reported 2 million players for the game since launch, and the good news keeps coming. According to a report from Video Games Chronicle, Assassin’s Creed Shadows pulled in Day 1 revenue surpassing all but one other game in the series. While Shadows came up short against Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in that regard, the game actually did better in a number of other metrics. Notably, Shadows led to the biggest Day 1 launch Ubisoft has ever had on the PlayStation Store.

The success of Assassin’s Creed Shadows can also be seen on Twitch. VGC’s numbers show that viewers have spent more than 11 million hours watching streams of the game since its debut. Not only is that number higher than what was seen when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launched, Shadows also launched to a higher Metacritic score. In addition to a big launch on PlayStation, the game also seems to be off to a strong start on Steam, with a concurrent player peak of 64,825 players set over the weekend, according to numbers from SteamDB. All in all, it seems like interest is high, and Ubisoft has a much-needed hit on its hands.

The success of Assassin’s Creed Shadows was anything but guaranteed. While Assassin’s Creed is a series that generally performs well for Ubisoft, the publisher seemed to have a lot riding on the game’s success. There was a perception that the publisher needed a major win following high-profile commercial disappointments such as Star Wars Outlaws. Delays also cast doubt on the state of the game; Shadows was originally slated for November 2024, with Ubisoft first pushing it to February 2025, then again until March 20th. That’s usually not a great sign, but Ubisoft said the “additional time will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch.”

That gambit seems to have paid off for the company so far. It remains to be seen whether Assassin’s Creed Shadows can continue to generate this level of interest, and if it can eventually exceed the amount of revenue generated by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We probably won’t know that for quite some time, but it’s possible that positive word of mouth could help the game continue to sell well throughout the year.

With recent rumors suggesting that Ubisoft is considering selling off some of its properties, Assassin’s Creed Shadows seems to have arrived at the perfect time for the publisher. Hopefully this is a sign that things are starting to turn around, and we’ll see some other high-profile wins in the future.

Have you played Assassin's Creed Shadows yet? Are you happy to see the game performing so well for Ubisoft?