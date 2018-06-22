Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Will Feature Reversible Cover

Today, over on the Assassin's Creed Twitter page, we've gotten a ton of new details about the game from creative director Jonathan Dumont, who went over everything from the naval combat to the progression system to little things with customization.

But one question players came up with during the Twitter Q & A is who would be prominently featured on the cover of Assassin's Creed Odyssey when it ships this October. And the answer is...well, whoever you want it to be.

Taking a cue from Mass Effect 3 and its reversible cover art, Dumont confirmed today that physical copies of the game will feature the ability to switch the cover art around, featuring either Alexios or Kassandra, depending on your preference.

"All physical copies of Assassin's Creed Odyssey will have reversible covers, featuring Alexios on one side and Kassandra on the other," he said. Obviously the digital editions don't matter as much, though there will likely be a pre-order option where fans can choose between Alexios and Kassandra digital wallpapers.

That's one of the cool things working in Odyssey's favor: the power of choice. Being able to select from your hero right from the start and sticking with them over the course of the full game is really going to be something; and then you can go back and see what you can do with the other person.

More importantly, both dialogue and romance options will be available for each character, so you can make them as desirable (or jackass-like) as you see fit.

We talked about character options in this previous story. "For the first time ever, players have a full dialogue wheel to utilize when talking to other characters, giving players the freedom to choose how they are perceived in this fictional world. To further than immersion, players can now choose to play as a male or female protagonist with the freedom to romance a few characters they'll meet along the way. Total freedom," the author, Liana Ruppert, wrote.

So it'll be nice to further signify the choice you make with a box art to match. Now the only question is who'll look more badass in the long run. Our money's on Kassandra. (Nothing personal, Alexios. I'm sure Liana still loves you.)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey will release on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.