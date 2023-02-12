Assassin's Creed Update Has Some Disappointing News for OG Fans

A new Assassin's Creed report has some disappointing news, especially for OG fans of the series. Like many other large developers/publishers, Ubisoft has been bleeding lots of talent lately, especially senior talent. This is never good, but in a market where senior talent is rare and increasingly expensive, it's especially bad. It remains to be seen how long this industry-wide bleeding will last, but it's, at the very least, still a present problem for Ubisoft. This week Jean Guesdon left the French company after 17 years with it. You may not recognize the name Guesdon, but you certainly will recognize his work.

Guesdon leaves as a creative director, the top dawg in the game development hierarchy, at least typically. According to his LinkedIn, he's been working on an unannounced game since 2018. Obviously, this doesn't bode extremely well for whatever this game is. In fact, it may suggest it's been cancelled, which Ubisoft has been doing at a brisk rate recently. Before this project, Guesdon served as the creative director of Assassin's Creed: Origins. Before this, the creative director of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. His work on the series can be traced all the way back to the original Assassin's Creed game, and includes serving as a game designer on Assassin's Creed 2.

It's unclear why Guesdon is leaving Ubisoft behind. The latter has said nothing about the matter, with the news being revealed via Guesdon's personal LinkedIn page, where the following message is shared:

"Hello everyone, 2023 will start for me with the end of a bit more than 17 formidable years at Ubisoft Montreal," reads the brief goodbye statement. "I can't express how much I owe to this unique company. So many people met, so many skills learned and so many projects shipped. And Assassin's Creed, of course, Assassin's Creed... [smiley face]. Thank you Ubi, very very much!!"

As always, we will update you if more information about this departure surfaces, whether through official channels or unofficial channels. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think of this news.